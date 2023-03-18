Home / India News / PM Modi praises singer for his ‘Kesariya’ rendition in 5 languages

ByYagya Sharma
Mar 18, 2023 10:13 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised a Mumbai based singer for his rendition of a popular Bollywood song ‘Kesariya’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a video of a singer singing a popular Bollywood song called ‘Kesariya’ from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer film Brahmastra in five languages.

PM Modi praised the singer who sang the song 'Kesariya' in five languages. (Twitter)
“Came across this amazing rendition by the talented Snehdeep Singh Kalsi. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb!” wrote the PM in a tweet.

The one-minute video shared by the prime minister shows the Mumbai-based singer starting the popular song in Malayalam. Then he continues it in Telegu, Kannada, Tamil, and concludes in Hindi.

Soon after he received the admiration from PM Modi, the singer wrote, “Thank you so much for the appreciation sir. Means a lot. So glad it reached you and you enjoyed it.”

The Indian government also created a campaign called ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ which “aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states/UTs through the concept of state/UT pairing.”

Earlier, businessman Anand Mahindra had shared the same video and heaped praises on the young Punjabi singer as he wrote, “just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like…”

narendra modi pm modi ranbir kapoor alia bhatt + 2 more
