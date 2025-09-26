PM Modi pushes self-reliance, hails India’s Russia ties

India is moving towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 despite global disruptions and uncertainty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, highlighting the country’s historic ties with Moscow at a time when Washington DC is pushing New Delhi to stop buying Russian oil. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 3rd edition of the UP International Trade show, in Gautam Buddha Nagar, on Thursday (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Garb )

Inaugurating the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2025) at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Modi also hailed the reforms in Goods and Services Tax. Later in the day in Banswara, he attacked the Opposition, saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party government was “healing the wounds” caused by Congress rule.

“Today, India is moving towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Despite the disruptions and uncertainty taking place in the world, India’s growth is impressive. Disruptions do not distract us, but we find new directions from within those circumstances, we find opportunities for a new direction,” Modi said in a 29-minute address in Greater Noida.

The PM also underlined his self-reliance pitch, saying India was strengthening the foundation for the coming decades amid disruptions.

“In this changing world, the more a country depends on others, the more compromised its growth will be. And therefore, it is no longer acceptable for a country like India to depend on anyone, hence India will have to be made self-reliant. Every product we can make in India, we must make it in India,” he added.

At the Trade Show, where Russia is the international partner, Modi also underscored India’s “time-tested” partnership with Russia, highlighting long-standing defence cooperation between the two countries.

“This time, the country partner of the trade show is Russia. That means we are further strengthening a time-tested partnership through this trade show,” the PM said.

His remarks came amid strain in ties between India and the US, following the Trump administration slapping an additional 25% tariff on India over the continued purchase of Russian oil. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly this week, US President Donald Trump called India and China the primary funders of the Ukraine war.

Modi further said India’s armed forces seek indigenous solutions and aim to reduce external dependence.

“The country must become self-reliant, every product that can be made in India should be made here,” Modi said.”Soon, production of AK-203 rifles will begin from a factory set up with Russia’s help. A defence corridor is also being set up in Uttar Pradesh. Production of several weapons, including BrahMos missiles has already started,” he added.

“In India, we are developing a vibrant defence sector, creating an ecosystem where every component bears the mark of ‘Made in India’,” he said, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s significant role in this transformation.

“You all know how much emphasis the government is placing on Make in India and manufacturing. We want to manufacture everything from chips to ships in India. And that is why we are continuously working for your ease of doing business,” he added

He also described the recently implemented GST reforms as a landmark in India’s economic journey. The reform, he said, infused fresh energy into consumers, traders, and industries alike, by putting monthly savings directly into the pockets of ordinary families.

Illustrating its impact, PM Modi said the tax on a shirt priced at ₹1,000 had dropped from ₹170 to ₹35–50, while taxes on hair oil and face cream reduced from ₹31 to ₹5. The cost of a tractor has fallen by ₹40,000, three-wheeler by ₹20,000, and two-wheeler by ₹8,000–9,000, he said. “These reforms are saving the average family nearly ₹25,000 annually, while the nation as a whole is saving ₹2.5 lakh crore,” he said.

“And that is why the country is celebrating GST with pride today. The GST savings festival is being celebrated. And I want to tell you that we are not going to stop here. In 2017, we introduced GST, working to strengthen the economy. And bring it again in 2025, then we will strengthen the economy and as the economy strengthens, the tax burden will reduce. With the blessings of our countrymen, the process of GST reforms will continue,” he said.

He attacked the Congress, and said the Opposition was lying to the public to hide the failures of the government it ran before 2014. “The truth is that during the Congress governments, tax evasion was rampant and even the looted money was plundered. The common citizen of the country was being squeezed by the burden of taxes. It is our government which has reduced taxes on a large scale and reduced inflation. We have increased the income of the people of this country and also increased their savings,” he said.

Modi earlier addressed a public address in Banswara, Rajasthan and the fourth edition of World Food India in Delhi.

In Banswara, he underscored the importance of electricity and power for India to develop.

“The Congress government did not pay any attention to the importance of electricity,” Modi said as he laid foundation for a nuclear power project to be built at a cost of ₹42,000 crore.

“Power cuts were frequent during Congress rule. It was considered a big deal if there was electricity for even four-five hours in the villages. People would congratulate each other when electricity came,” he said.

In Delhi, Modi invited global companies to invest in India’s food processing sector.

“Today, India possesses the triple strength of diversity, demand and scale. Every fruit and every vegetable is produced in India. Due to this diversity, India is the most unique in the world,” he said.