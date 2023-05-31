PM Modi in Ajmer LIVE: Prime Minister to launch BJP's pan-India campaign ‘Maha Jansampark’
PM Modi will address a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, the first major event in a month-long outreach campaign by the BJP to mark nine years in power.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) month-long pan-India campaign, 'Maha Jansampark', in poll-bound Rajasthan's Ajmer on Wednesday. Under this Maha Jan Sampark, scheduled to be held from May 31 (today) to June 30, extensive public programmes will be done across the country after the completion of 9 yrs at the Centre. As part of the campaign, a two-wheeler tour, spanning eight days, in the assemblies across the country will also be conducted.
May 31, 2023 12:49 PM IST
Largest outreach in BJP's history
May 31, 2023 12:21 PM IST
A two-wheeler tour to be conducted as part of the campaign
May 31, 2023 12:05 PM IST
Door-to-door public meetings to be undertaken as part of the campaign
Door-to-door public meetings will be undertaken from June 20 to June 30, in which all the leaders, office bearers and workers including Union ministers and national office bearers will participate.
May 31, 2023 11:46 AM IST
Sharing details of the programme, which is the largest outreach in BJP's history, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, coordinator for the programme, said, "A total of 288 top BJP leaders and 16 lakh party workers will interact with voters at ten lakh booths and 144 clusters covering all Lok Sabha seats to deliver the message of achievements in nine years of the party's rule at the Centre."
May 31, 2023 11:21 AM IST
BJP leaders will meet 1,000 eminent families per Lok Sabha segment, and conduct 51 mega rallies across India
May 31, 2023 10:54 AM IST
Over 51 huge rallies, public meetings at more than 500 places to be conducted as part of ‘Maha Jansampark’ campaign
Over 51 huge rallies, public meetings at more than 500 places, and over 600 press conferences in over 500 Lok Sabha and 4000 Vidhan Sabha constituencies will be conducted.
May 31, 2023 10:41 AM IST
PM Modi to launch BJP's month-long pan-India campaign, 'Maha Jansampark', in poll-bound Rajasthan
