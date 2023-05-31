Home / India News / PM Modi in Ajmer LIVE: Prime Minister to launch BJP's pan-India campaign ‘Maha Jansampark’
Live

PM Modi in Ajmer LIVE: Prime Minister to launch BJP's pan-India campaign ‘Maha Jansampark’

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 12:49 PM IST

PM Modi will address a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, the first major event in a month-long outreach campaign by the BJP to mark nine years in power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) month-long pan-India campaign, 'Maha Jansampark', in poll-bound Rajasthan's Ajmer on Wednesday. Under this Maha Jan Sampark, scheduled to be held from May 31 (today) to June 30, extensive public programmes will be done across the country after the completion of 9 yrs at the Centre. As part of the campaign, a two-wheeler tour, spanning eight days, in the assemblies across the country will also be conducted.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 31, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    Largest outreach in BJP's history

    "A total of 288 top BJP leaders and 16 lakh party workers will interact with voters at ten lakh booths and 144 clusters covering all Lok Sabha seats to deliver the message of achievements in nine years of the party's rule at the Centre": Tarun Chugh said sharing details about the largest outreach programme in the party's history.

  • May 31, 2023 12:21 PM IST

    A two-wheeler tour to be conducted as part of the campaign

    As part of the campaign, a two-wheeler tour, spanning eight days, in the assemblies across the country will also be conducted.

  • May 31, 2023 12:05 PM IST

    Door-to-door public meetings to be undertaken as part of the campaign

    Door-to-door public meetings will be undertaken from June 20 to June 30, in which all the leaders, office bearers and workers including Union ministers and national office bearers will participate.

  • May 31, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    “A total of 288 top BJP leaders and 16 lakh party workers will interact with voters at ten lakh booths,” BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh

    Sharing details of the programme, which is the largest outreach in BJP's history, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, coordinator for the programme, said, "A total of 288 top BJP leaders and 16 lakh party workers will interact with voters at ten lakh booths and 144 clusters covering all Lok Sabha seats to deliver the message of achievements in nine years of the party's rule at the Centre."

  • May 31, 2023 11:21 AM IST

    BJP leaders will meet 1,000 eminent families per Lok Sabha segment, and conduct 51 mega rallies across India

    As part of the campaign, BJP leaders will meet 1,000 eminent families per Lok Sabha segment, and conduct 51 mega rallies across India.

  • May 31, 2023 10:54 AM IST

    Over 51 huge rallies, public meetings at more than 500 places to be conducted as part of ‘Maha Jansampark’ campaign

    Over 51 huge rallies, public meetings at more than 500 places, and over 600 press conferences in over 500 Lok Sabha and 4000 Vidhan Sabha constituencies will be conducted.

  • May 31, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch BJP's month-long pan-India campaign, 'Maha Jansampark', in poll-bound Rajasthan

    Prime Minister Modi will launch Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) month-long pan-India campaign, 'Maha Jansampark', in poll-bound Rajasthan on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi ajmer rajasthan + 1 more

Trade, transit and energy top agenda for Nepal PM’s India visit

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 12:44 PM IST

Dahal and Modi are expected to remotely inaugurate a railway yard at Biratnagar in Nepal and the Jaynagar-Janakpur rail link that has been expanded to Bijalpura, the people said

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal (left) will meet PM Narendra Modi (right) on Thursday (File Photo)
ByRezaul H Laskar

‘What you cast away as walking stick?’ BJP condemns Rahul Gandhi's US speech

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 12:15 PM IST

‘Aren’t you happy that I am not lying down?" Rahul Gandhi said referring to PM Modi's prostration during the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Rahul Gandhi's first day first speech in the US drew flak in India as BJP leaders condemned his attack on PM Modi.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

'Is this new India', where POCSO, arrest doesn't apply to Brij Bhushan: Sibal

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 12:08 PM IST

The wrestlers have been protesting for over a month in Delhi demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has reacted to wrestlers protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.
ByKanishka Singharia

Wrestlers protest: Farm union leader announces 'mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 11:59 AM IST

Tikait, the head of Balyan khap, on Tuesday night said the matter will be discussed in detail in the mahapanchayat.

BKU National President Naresh Tikait (ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

China must de-escalate all along LAC for normal ties with India

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 11:33 AM IST

PLA deployed additional troops in Eastern Sector prior to 20th National Party Congress in October 2022. They have still not been deinducted.

Chinese troops transgressed into Depsang Bulge, south of Daulet Beg Oldi, in 2013
ByShishir Gupta

In California, Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, RSS, Modi for assaulting idea of India

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 11:29 AM IST

He said Indian Muslims were most directly at the receiving end of hatred and aggression and that all minorities and the poor today in India were under attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an interaction at the University of California, Santa Cruz. (PTI)
ByPrashant Jha

India aims for key position ahead of WMO executive council polls

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 11:17 AM IST

IMD D-G M Mohapatra highlighted India’s achievements in meteorology and explained how the country managed to reduce loss of lives during cyclones

IMD D-G Mohapatra’s election will allow India to influence the global policy on early warnings and disasters. (IMD)
ByJayashree Nandi

Mural in new Parliament with Akhand Bharat overtones upsets Nepal’s politicians

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 11:09 AM IST

Nepal’s political leaders urge Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to seek the removal of the mural during his visit to India.

Akhand Bharat mural in the new Parliament. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

At ‘deserted’ India Gate, tight security after wrestlers announce hunger strike

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 11:03 AM IST

Delhi Police have already said wrestlers will not be allowed to protest at India Gate as 'it is not a protest site.'

India Gate wears a deserted look on Wednesday (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Will Babita Phogat sit with those who exploited her family members: Smriti Irani

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 11:04 AM IST

Union minister Smriti Irani said the issue of the wrestlers is under investigation and intervening at this stage will go against the women complainants.

Smriti Irani spoke on the issue of the wrestler' protest to television channels on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

PM Modi in Ajmer LIVE: Prime Minister to address rally, launch ‘Maha Jansampark’

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 12:49 PM IST

PM Modi will address a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, the first major event in a month-long outreach campaign by the BJP to mark nine years in power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

ED arrests Bengal job scam suspect who claimed to be Abhishek Banerjee’s employee

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 10:28 AM IST

In May 2022, Calcutta high court ordered the CBI to probe the appointments of non-teaching and teaching staff between 2014 and 2021

Appointees allegedly paid bribes to get jobs after failing selection tests. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Asaduddin Owaisi challenges BJP to ‘conduct surgical strike on China’

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 10:22 AM IST

The AIMIM chief said, "They say a surgical strike will be done in the old city. Do a surgical strike on China if you have guts."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media.(Chandrakant Paddhane )
ByKanishka Singharia

India records 310 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 4,222

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 10:22 AM IST

India Covid cases: The country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,31,870 with three latest fatalities.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,588). (File)
PTI |

Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Honda Elevate SUV and more: Top launches, unveils in June

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 09:59 AM IST

From mass-market players like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda to luxury players like Mercedes, OEMs are once again raring to showcase their newer offerings.

June promises to be yet another action-packed month in the Indian car market.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out