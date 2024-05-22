PM Modi reacts to Calcutta HC verdict on OBC status: ‘TMC gave certificates to Muslim for…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over the Calcutta High Court judgment that cancelled all OBC certificates issued in the state after 2010. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during a poll rally in New Delhi.(X/BJP)

At a poll rally in Delhi's Dwarka, Modi claimed that the Trinamool Congress, which has been in power in the state since 2011, gave OBC certificates to Muslims for their vote bank. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Today, Calcutta HC has given a verdict that all the OBC certificates issued after 2010 have been cancelled. This was done because the West Bengal government inexplicably gave OBC certificates to Muslims, only for the Muslim vote bank. This vote bank politics, this politics of appeasement, is crossing every limit,” Modi said at the rally.

“Aaj Court ne tamacha maara hai, yeh Khan Market gang paap ki zimmedaar hai (Today, the court has slapped them in the face; this Khan Market gang is responsible for the sins). ...They say that Muslims have the first right on the country's resources."

Modi also accused the opposition of handing over government lands to the Waqf Board in return for votes.

“These people are continuously giving government lands to the Waqf Board and asking for votes in return. These people want to reserve 15% of the country's budget for minorities. They also want to give loans from banks and government tender based on religion. These people are opposing CAA to please their vote bank...”

In Wednesday's speech, Modi also trained guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Sometimes while speaking lies, the truth comes out of the Shehzada's mouth. Today, Congress' Shehzada has confessed a big truth. He has admitted that the system that was formed during his grandmother, his father and his mother's time, was severely against the Dalits, backwards and Adivasis,” he said.

"This system of the Congress destroyed the generations of ST, SC and OBCs. Today, the Shehzada admitted this himself..."