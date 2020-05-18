e-paper
Home / India News / PM reviews preparedness for cyclone Amphan, says ‘praying for everyone’s safety’

PM reviews preparedness for cyclone Amphan, says ‘praying for everyone’s safety’

Prime Minister took full stock of the Cyclone Amphan situation and reviewed the response preparedness as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

india Updated: May 18, 2020 18:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority, to review the situation arising due to cyclone 'Amphan', which is likely to hit the eastern coast.(PTI)
         

PM Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to review the response measures against cyclone ‘Amphan’ developing in the Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Amphan has now intensified into a super cyclonic storm and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal, and cross the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and the Hatia Island on May 20, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Reviewed the preparedness regarding the situation due to cyclone ‘Amphan.’ The response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed. I pray for everyone’s safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government, the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The cyclone, which is likely to make the landfall on Wednesday, could ravage east Medinipur, south and north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata districts in West Bengal, the IMD has warned.

Prime Minister took full stock of the situation and reviewed the response preparedness as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

In the meeting, DG NDRF informed that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground while 12 others are ready in reserve. Twenty four other NDRF teams have also are also been kept on standby in different parts of the country.

Union home minister Amit Shah, Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister PK Sinha Principal, and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba were present at the meeting along with other senior government officials.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 'prediction'; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi's Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
'My child has been crying, please let me go home': Migrant worker breaks down
