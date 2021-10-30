Home / India News / PM Modi's governance model should be a case study in b-schools: Rajnath Singh
"Now Modi has brought Swadeshi 4.0,” Rajnath Singh said, while addressing a conference(ANI)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 02:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that after Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated “Swadeshi 4.0” with his “vocal for local” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” campaigns, and suggested that his governance model should be taught as a case study at management schools.

“If we look at his (Modi’s) journey of twenty years, we will find that new challenges kept coming before him. But the way he faced those challenges should be taught in management schools as a case study of effective leadership and efficient governance. A hundred years ago, Gandhi ji was advocating Swadeshi in this country. About sixty years ago, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay was talking about Swadeshi. In the nineties, the BJP also raised this issue in a big way. Now Modi has brought Swadeshi 4.0,” Singh said, while addressing a conference on “Delivering Democracy: Reviewing two decades of Narendra Modi as head of government”, organised by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-linked think tank, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini.

