Mann Ki Baat Highlights| FASTag implementation approximately saved 21,000 crore at toll plaza: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the 73rd episode of his radio programme Mann ki Baat. The programme was live on All India Radio, Doordarshan and Narendra Modi mobile app at 11am.





This is the first Mann Ki Baat address this year. It comes a day before finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to release the union budget 2021.

The radio programme of the prime minister is broadcasted last Sunday of every month. In the last address, the prime minister had urged the nation to be 'vocal for 'local' to further the proposed Atmanirbhar Bharat mission that aims to make India self-reliant in every capacity.





This episode of Mann ki Baat also comes after violence in the national capital on Republic Day when clashes broke out between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police after the farmers' tractors rally did not go as planned. Many protesters and police personnel were injured in the clashes.