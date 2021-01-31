Mann Ki Baat Highlights| FASTag implementation approximately saved ₹21,000 crore at toll plaza: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through the 73rd episode of his radio programme Mann ki Baat. The programme was live on All India Radio, Doordarshan and Narendra Modi mobile app at 11am.
This is the first Mann Ki Baat address this year. It comes a day before finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to release the union budget 2021.
The radio programme of the prime minister is broadcasted last Sunday of every month. In the last address, the prime minister had urged the nation to be 'vocal for 'local' to further the proposed Atmanirbhar Bharat mission that aims to make India self-reliant in every capacity.
This episode of Mann ki Baat also comes after violence in the national capital on Republic Day when clashes broke out between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police after the farmers' tractors rally did not go as planned. Many protesters and police personnel were injured in the clashes.
JAN 31, 2021 11:33 AM IST
PM Modi urges everyone to work towards goals of 2021
PM Modi urges every citizen to keep in mind the goals with with India has eneterd the new decade and keep working for it.
JAN 31, 2021 11:31 AM IST
PM talks about road safety awareness
India in celebrating Road Safety Month, the Prime Minister urges everyone to be safe. He invites road safety slogans to spread awareness.
JAN 31, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Chile celebrates Indian culture as Yoga with full enthusiasm, says PM Modi.
Chile's parliament has announced November 4 as National Yoga Day as first Yogic centre of the country was established on the same day in 1962.
JAN 31, 2021 11:27 AM IST
PM Modi talks about people working for cultural development
Prime minister talks about engineer working towards furthering Pattachitra art of Odisha.
JAN 31, 2021 11:23 AM IST
PM talks about strawberry in Bundelkhand
PM Modi appreciates terrace gardening and use of technology for strawberry growth in Bundelkhand.
JAN 31, 2021 11:18 AM IST
PM talks about organic paper developed in north east
PM Modi talks about MomShubu paper that is created without cutting trees and using any chemicals.
JAN 31, 2021 11:17 AM IST
PM Modi appreciates Haryana Gram Panchayat for recycling waste water
Haryana gram panchayat began filtering contaminated water and reuse it for irrigation purposes.
JAN 31, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Write about freedom fighters, PM Modi urges young writers
Under India 75, PM Modi urges young writers to write about freedom fighters and keep them alive.
JAN 31, 2021 11:12 AM IST
PM Modi salutes warriors and freedom fighters
PM remembers freedom fighters that lost their lives for country's independence.
JAN 31, 2021 11:10 AM IST
India to celebrate Amrut Mahotsav
India to celebrate Amrut Mahotsav as the country enters 75th year of freedom.
JAN 31, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Leaders of different countries thanking India for its contribution
Leaders of different countries thanking India for their contribution. PM Modi cited Brazil's President's tweet quoting Ramayana for Covid help.
JAN 31, 2021 11:07 AM IST
India is running the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive
India is the fastest country to inoculate 3 million people. India is running the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination programme, it will be an example for the world.
JAN 31, 2021 11:06 AM IST
The country was shocked to see the insult of Tricolour, says PM Modi
The country was shocked to see the insult of Tricolour on Republic Day. The Prime Minister commented on the events that transpired on the Republic Day at the Red Fort.
JAN 31, 2021 11:05 AM IST
PM Modi congratulates Team India
On Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi lauds Indian Cricket Team on series win in Australia.
JAN 31, 2021 11:04 AM IST
PM Modi congratulates Padma Puruskar awardees
Pm Modi urges citizens to learn about the Padma Puruskar awardees and their achivements and work for humanity.
JAN 31, 2021 11:01 AM IST
PM Modi's address begins
Mann ki Baat radio address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun.
