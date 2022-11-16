PM Modi’s ‘no war’ message resonates in G-20 resolution

‘Today’s era must not be of war,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi's powerful message in the backdrop of Ukraine-Russia conflict is now the underpinning of the outcome statement of G20 communique.

“The Indian delegation played a big role in achieving consensus among member states over the wording that criticised the Russian invasion, according to three officials with knowledge of the negotiations. The language of the statement echoed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words to Putin in September by saying ‘now is not the time for war and the key role played by India in achieveing consensus for the outcome document was clearly spelled out by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra in his press briefing at Bali.

Modi's call seeking to address conflicts through peaceful resolution, efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue, was visible in the approach undertaken by the global leaders. His suggestions that in view of deep divisions, the Ukraine war issue be settled through an inclusive paragraph has paved the way for an agreed language in the Declaration after five days of discussions.

At the G20 Summit in the Indonesian city of Bali, by emphasising on the 'path of ceasefire and dialogue' prime minister opposed any restrictions on the supply of energy amid West's call against procuring Russian oil during his address.

The wordings and the message coming out from the G20 Summit in Indonesia have clearly put India's narrative in the global discourse, on the back of the Ukraine conflict. A full-fledged leaders’ declaration has been issued due to India’s leadership of developing countries and emerging markets.

India’s suggestion that in view of deep divisions, the Ukraine matter has to be settled through a inclusive paragraph has paved the way for agreed language in the Declaration after five days of discussions. India’s position on Russia-Ukraine at UN fora has also been totally preserved.

During the summit India played a key role in getting important references on internationally relevant subjects like Sustainable development and lifestyles, New quantified goal for climate finance post-2025, Multilateral reforms aimed at implementing 2030 agenda, Global Digital health networks and Finance and technology as critical enablers, to name a few.

