PM Modi’s PRO Jagdish Thakkar dies

Jagdish Thakkar, a public relations officer in the Prime Minister’s Office, died on Monday.

Reports said Thakkar, who was over 70 years of age, was being treated in New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences since September this year.

Thakkar worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi since his days as the chief minister of Gujarat and later joined him in the PMO. He also served nearly a dozen other chief ministers in Gujarat for over three decades.

“Extremely saddened by the demise of Shri Jagdish Thakkar, the PRO in the PMO. Jagdishbhai was a veteran journalist and I had the pleasure of working with him for years, both in Gujarat and in Delhi. He was known for his simplicity and warm-hearted nature,” PM Modi tweeted condoling his death.

“Several journalists would have regularly interacted with Jagdishbhai over the years. He had previously served with many Chief Ministers of Gujarat. We have lost a wonderful person, who loved his work and did it with utmost diligence. Condolences to his family and well wishers,” he said.

Thakkar was known to keep a low-profile even though his role required him to meet the media. Known to be amiable and soft-spoken, Thakkar began his career as a journalist at a local daily in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar.

He later joined the information office of the Gujarat government in the late 1970s and was posted in the chief minister’s office under Congress’ Amarsinh Chaudhari in 1985.

His last rites will be performed at the Lodhi Crematorium at 4.15pm on Monday.

