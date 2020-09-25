PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the UN General Assembly on September 26 is expected to focus on India’s priorities as a member of the Security Council during 2021-22 and the promotion of global action against terrorism, people familiar with developments said on Friday.

Modi’s address will be in the form of a video statement broadcast at the General Assembly hall in New York since most events are being held virtually against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. He is listed as the first speaker for the general debate in the forenoon of Saturday.

Among India’s priorities during the 75th session of General Assembly are promoting the strengthening of global action to counter terrorism, and this is expected to be reflected in the prime minister’s speech, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

“India will push for more transparency in the process of listing and delisting of entities and individuals by the UN sanction committees,” said one of the people.

The prime minister is also expected to focus on the issues India will focus on during its stint as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for two years beginning January 1, 2021. This includes the “5-S approach” of samman (respect), samvad (dialogue), sahyog (cooperation), shanti (peace) and samriddhi (prosperity), the people said.

India will also focus on inclusive and responsible solutions for global peace and security, an effective response to international terrorism, “NORMS” or the New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System, technology for all and streamlining of UN peacekeeping operations, the people added.

“Being one of the largest troop contributing countries, India will seek to engage intensively in finalising the mandates of UN peacekeeping missions,” the person cited above said.

The theme of the 75th UN General Assembly is “The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting Covid-19 through effective multilateral action”.

The people further said India will continue its engagement on issues related to sustainable development and climate change, promote the country’s role as a health service provider, and highlight its contribution to global cooperation against Covid-19 in the form of aid to more than 150 countries.

India will also focus on its role as a South-South development partner, especially in the context of the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, and reiterate its commitment to the global partnership under SDG 17, including on climate change.