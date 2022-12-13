PM Modi's tributes to Sri Aurobindo, releases commemorative coin & postage stamp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released a commemorative postal stamp and commemorative coin on the 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and philosopher Sri Aurobindo.

While addressing a gathering via video conferencing, Modi said the philosopher's life symbolised the "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" concept. “Life of Sri Aurobindo is a reflection of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. While he was born in West Bengal, he also lived in Gujarat and Puducherry and left his impressions wherever he went," Modi said.

The prime minister further said Sri Aurobindo was a prominent freedom fighter and a philosopher whose ideals have inspired generations. He recalled many great personalities who not only contributed to the freedom struggle but also gave fresh life to the soul of the nation. Among them, three personalities, Sri Aurobindo, Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi had many great events in their lives at the same point in time.

He said Sri Aurobindo was among the earliest freedom fighters who had given the call for 'Purna Swaraj' (full independence).

"He took an active part in our freedom struggle. He was one of our earliest freedom fighters who openly gave the call for 'Purna Swaraj' (full independence). He had said if we want to rebuild our country, we have to stop grovelling before the British Parliament," Modi said.

Sri Aurobindo, born on August 15, 1872, was a visionary who made lasting contributions to India's freedom struggle. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - an endeavour to celebrate the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements on the occasion of 75 years of independence - is commemorating Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary by organising year-long activities and programmes across the country.

