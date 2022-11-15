PM Modi's tweet for UK's Rishi Sunak after their 1st meet at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak that he was “glad to see him” after their first meeting at the G20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali. “Glad to see you PM @RishiSunak. Looking forward to working together in the times to come. @10DowningStreet,” PM Modi tweeted, sharing a picture of the two leaders.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Sunak - who took charge last month amid political turmoil in the country - held a brief interaction on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Sunak's victory as the first prime minister of colour and of South Asian descent in British history has been hailed by the Indian community.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) - referring to the meeting - wrote: “Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in conversation during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali."

Apart from Sunak, Modi also held interactions with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and several other global leaders on Tuesday and exchanged views on a range of issues.

Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday night to attend the summit. In his address, he spoke about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said the world will have to find a path to return to peace in the war-torn nation.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The group comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU). India will formally assume the G20 presidency on December 1.

