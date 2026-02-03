'PM Modi scared, sold the country': Rahul Gandhi on India-US deal after Lok Sabha ruckus again over ex-COAS's book

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reacted sharply to the India-US trade deal announced last night, saying Prime Minister Modi had compromised India's interests. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives for the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

“Narendra Modi ji has sold your hard work in this trade deal because he is compromised. He has sold the country,” Gandhi said, speaking to reporters at Parliament after walking out of the Lok Sabha, where his speech was disrupted by BJP-led NDA members, leading to adjournment.

Also read | Rahul's push for ex-COAS's memoir, ‘what is this yaar’ spark fresh Lok Sabha showdown

Naravane's book, again The ruckus came about after a brief restart of the proceedings on Tuesday, when Rahul Gandhi sought to raise the issue of the Modi government's handling of India-China border tensions, by again quoting from a magazine article that cites an unpublished book by former Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane.

The book's being unpublished — pending government approval — was cited as the reason for not allowing him to cite it on Monday too. That issue returned on Tuesday, and parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the Speaker has already cited rules to stop such quoting.

Rahul Gandhi then asked the chair, “If I can not quote from this magazine article, then I can at least describe what he (Gen Naravane) said.”