'PM Modi scared, sold the country': Rahul Gandhi on India-US deal after Lok Sabha ruckus again over ex-COAS's book
Rahul spoke outside Lok Sabha just after ruckus over his citing ex-army chief's book to question Modi govt's China policy
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reacted sharply to the India-US trade deal announced last night, saying Prime Minister Modi had compromised India's interests.
“Narendra Modi ji has sold your hard work in this trade deal because he is compromised. He has sold the country,” Gandhi said, speaking to reporters at Parliament after walking out of the Lok Sabha, where his speech was disrupted by BJP-led NDA members, leading to adjournment.
Naravane's book, again
The ruckus came about after a brief restart of the proceedings on Tuesday, when Rahul Gandhi sought to raise the issue of the Modi government's handling of India-China border tensions, by again quoting from a magazine article that cites an unpublished book by former Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane.
The book's being unpublished — pending government approval — was cited as the reason for not allowing him to cite it on Monday too. That issue returned on Tuesday, and parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the Speaker has already cited rules to stop such quoting.
Rahul Gandhi then asked the chair, “If I can not quote from this magazine article, then I can at least describe what he (Gen Naravane) said.”
“No, you cannot. This issue is already settled,” said Krishna Prasad Tenneti, an Andhra Pradesh MP from NDA constituent Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was in the chair in the absence of Speaker Om Birla.
‘Yaar’ fuels ruckus
Congress MPs, most prominently KC Venugopal seated next to Rahul Gandhi, raised their pitch and said Rahul was only talking about national security, the ruling NDA members retaliated with shouting too.
When Venugopal said, "What is this, yaar?, the chairperson was agitated at Venugopal using the word “yaar”, slang for friend.
“This is a Parliament! What is this (word) ‘yaar’?” Krishna Prasad Tenneti reacted from the chair.
Congress MP Manish Tewari was then heard asking rhetorically: “What is the problem with the word ‘yaar’?”
The chair adjourned the House after this.
Outside, Rahul Gandhi spoke to reporters.
‘Modi ji is scared’
“Narendra Modi ji is scared because those who shaped his image are now breaking this image,” he said.
"There is a case on Adani ji in the US; it is actually a case on Modi ji. The Epstein files contain even more that the US has not yet released. There is pressure due to that as well. These are the two pressure points. The country should understand this," he said, referring to what why India may have agreed to a deal with the US that he said “amounts to selling the country”.
He also said, “For the first time, the LOP was not allowed to speak on the President's speech.”
