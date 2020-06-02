PM Modi speaks to Maharashtra, Gujarat CMs over Cyclone Nisarga, assures all help

india

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:46 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat over the cyclone situation on Tuesday evening.

The PM assured the chief ministers of all possible central help, as the states brace for the impending landfall on cyclonic storm Nisarga on the afternoon of June 3.

Nisarga is expected to make landfall very close to Alibagh in Maharashtra on the afternoon of June 3. An alert has been sounded in Mumbai, its suburban districts, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in view of the cyclonic storm. According to the Met department, there is a possibility of extremely heavy rain in these districts on June 3 and 4 under the impact of the cyclone.

The prime minister also spoke with the administrator of Daman, Diu Dadra and Nagar Haveli Praful K Patel, the Prime Minister’s Office office said.

PM @narendramodi has spoken to CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Gujarat Shri @vijayrupanibjp and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Shri @prafulkpatel regarding the cyclone situation. He assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, the PM took stock of situation and urged people to take all precautions and safety measures as authorities prepared to deal with Cyclonic storm Nisarga

“Took stock of situation in wake of cyclonic conditions in parts of India’s western coast,” a tweet from PM Narendra Modi’s account said on Tuesday.

Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India’s western coast.



Praying for everyone’s well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2020

The state governments , along with agencies like the NDRF and NDMA are readying themselves to deal with the cyclone which will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, on June 3 afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph.

In Gujarat, authorities in the two districts of Navsari and Valsad have begun evacuating people living in the coastal areas to safer places.

The NDRF has also deployed over 30 teams in the two states and the UT.

Less than two weeks ago, another cyclone- Amphan- had caused massive destruction to life and property in the coastal districts of West Bengal and Odisha in the midst of coronavirus pandemic hurtling towards its peak in the country.

