Home / India News / PM Modi speaks with leaders of US, Spain and Brazil on Covid-19 pandemic

PM Modi speaks with leaders of US, Spain and Brazil on Covid-19 pandemic

During his telephonic conversation, PM Modi also conveyed his condolences to the three leaders on the loss of lives in their countries.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi during the latter's visit to India in January, 2020. The two leaders spoke to each other on telephone on the Covid-19 situation on April 4, 2020.
PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's president, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi during the latter’s visit to India in January, 2020. The two leaders spoke to each other on telephone on the Covid-19 situation on April 4, 2020.(Bloomberg File )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to the leaders of the US, Spain and Brazil on the challenges posed to the global economy by the Covid-19 pandemic and how countries could work together to tackle the crisis.

During the telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, the two leaders exchanged views on pandemic’s impact on the global well-being and economy. They agreed to “deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to resolutely and effectively combat Covid-19”, said a statement from the external affairs ministry.

Modi and Trump exchanged notes on steps taken in each country to mitigate the health and economic impacts of the pandemic. They agreed their officials will remain in close touch on the global crisis.

While speaking with Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, President of the Spanish government (equivalent to the prime minister), Modi said India will be ready to extend support to the best of its ability.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of global cooperation to fight the global crisis. Perez-Castejon agreed with Modi’s observation that the “world needed to define a new, human-centric concept of globalisation for the post-Covid era”.

They also agreed their teams will remain in constant touch on the evolving Covid-19 situation and on the requirements emerging from it.

Modi and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, during their conversation, stressed the significance of close cooperation between the two countries, bilaterally and in the multilateral institutional framework, to mitigate the grave crises caused by Covid-19.

They agreed their officials will remain in touch on the situation and its emerging challenges. Modi assured Bolsonaro of all possible support in this difficult hour.

Modi also conveyed his condolences to the three leaders on the loss of lives in their countries. He also raised the significance of Yoga and Ayurveda for ensuring physical and mental well-being in his conversations with Trump and Perez-Castejon.

