PM Modi speaks with US President Donald Trump days after inauguration event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the newly sworn president of the United States, Donald Trump. This is the first time the two politicians, who describe each other as friends, talked on the phone since Trump's mega inauguration event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Donald Trump (File photo)

Donald Trump took the oath of office as the president of the United States on January 20, over three months after he pulled off a spectacular victory against her Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

The grand event in Washington was attended by celebrities from across the world, including Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. Several Indian-Americans, including Google chief executive Sundar Pichai, also attended the glittering event.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at the grand event. He and other representatives of the QUAD countries later held a meeting.

After attending the Trump inaugural, Jaishankar praised the strong and growing bilateral relationship between India and the United States, noting that the Trump administration is prioritising the partnership and looking to build on the solid foundation laid by previous administrations.

In an interaction with the media following the event, Jaishankar described the Trump administration’s enthusiasm towards India’s involvement in the inaugural and its broader strategic aims.

"If I were to share my overall impressions, I would say one, it was very keen. It was very clear that the Trump administration was keen to have India present at the inaugural itself. They're clearly prioritising the bilateral relationship," Jaishankar said.