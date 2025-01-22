Menu Explore
India, US seek to schedule PM Modi's meeting with President Trump in February: Report

Reuters |
Jan 22, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Trump's return to the White House has raised worries among officials in New Delhi about the imposition of tariffs on India, says report.

Indian and U.S. diplomats are trying to arrange a meeting in February between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, two Indian sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

(FILE) US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk as they arrive for a joint news conference after bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
India, a strategic partner of the United States in its efforts to counter China, is keen to enhance trade relations with the U.S. and make it easier for its citizens to get skilled worker visas, two topics that will be on the agenda if the leaders meet, the sources said.

Trump's return to the White House has raised worries among officials in New Delhi about imposition of tariffs on India, which he has listed as one of the countries that has high tariffs on U.S. products and has indicated that he favoured reciprocating them.

But the sources said New Delhi was willing to offer some concessions to Washington - although it has not been officially informed of any plans by U.S. to impose reciprocal tariffs - and was also open to offering incentives to attract more U.S. investment in India.

Officials hope that an early meeting between the pair will help get ties off to a positive start in Trump's new term, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Trump visited India in February 2020 during his previous term in office. Then, he was cheered by more than 100,000 Indians at a cricket stadium in Modi's political homeland in Ahmedabad, where he promised India "an incredible trade deal".

In 2019, Trump held a "Howdy Modi" rally with Modi in Houston, drawing 50,000 people, mainly Indian Americans.

Laying the groundwork for a new Modi-Trump meeting is also on the agenda of Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who attended Trump's inauguration on Monday and met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The United States is India's largest trading partner and two-way trade between the two countries surpassed $118 billion in 2023/24, with India posting a trade surplus of $32 billion.

Other topics of discussion between the two leaders would be enhancing partnership in technology and defence sectors, the sources said.

Migration would be another area of discussion, as Trump has pledged a crackdown on illegal immigration but has said he is open to legal migration of skilled workers.

India, known for its massive pool of IT professionals, many of whom work across the world, accounts for the bulk of the skilled worker H-1B visas issued by the United States.

Rubio discussed with Jaishankar concerns related to "irregular migration" on Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
