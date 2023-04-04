Modi calls for integrated preparations for dealing with natural disasters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for integrated preparations for dealing with natural disasters, underlining they should not be isolated as natural calamities in one part of the world affect others too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the conference. (PTI)

Speaking at the 5th edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, he said that in a closely connected world, the impact of a disaster is not just local. “Disaster in one region can have a big impact on a completely different region. Therefore, our response has to be integrated not isolated,” said Modi at the conference held under the auspices of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)

Modi launched CDRI, a global partnership of governments, the UN, multilateral development banks, the private sector, academics, etc during the UN Climate Action Summit in New York in September 2019.

Modi said over 40 countries have become part of CDRI and that many more are coming together. He added it confirms the CDRI, which seeks to promote infrastructure resilient to climate and disaster risks, has become an important platform.

Modi said infrastructure is not only about returns but also about reach and resilience. “Infrastructure must leave none behind and serve people even during times of crisis. Further, a holistic view of infrastructure is needed. Social and digital infrastructure is as important as transport infrastructure…Resilience is about how quickly systems can ensure the return to normal life. Resilience is built in the time between one disaster and another.”

Modi said each nation faces the threat of natural disasters and called studying past disasters and learning lessons from them the way forward. “This is where the CDRI and this conference play a key role. Each nation and region faces a disaster of different kinds.”

Modi said society evolves local knowledge related to infrastructure that can withstand a disaster. “While modernising infrastructure, such knowledge needs to be used intelligently. Modern technology with local sights can be great for resilience. If documented well, local knowledge may become a global best practice.”

At a separate event last month, Modi spoke about how houses built in Gujarat’s Kutch called Bhunga survived the 2001 earthquake to a large extent. “...Enriching local technology and material with the new technology is the need of the hour. When we link the examples of local resilience with future technology, we will be able to do better in the direction of disaster resilience,” he said at the event on March 10.

Modi underlined the need for using advanced technology for disaster risk reduction and strengthening urban local bodies primarily working as response forces.