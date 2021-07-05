Home / India News / PM Modi supports Tokyo-bound athletes with 'Cheer4India' message
PM Modi supports Tokyo-bound athletes with 'Cheer4India' message

A total of 115 Indian athletes have qualified so far for Tokyo Olympics which will begin on July 23 and will run up to August 8 this year.
ANI | By hindustantimes.com | Posted by Shanza Khan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 04:37 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished Tokyo-bound athletes with his 'Cheer4India' message and asked people to support the Indian contingent for the upcoming Olympics.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and posted a video in which PM Modi said, "We will all support our players bound for Tokyo. Cheer4India, Cheer4India, Cheer4India."

Rijiju posted the Indian Olympic contingent's official anthem "Lakshya Tera Samne Hai" which is composed and sung by Mohit Chauhan.

Sports Minister wrote, "Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji has wished Tokyo-bound athletes with his #Cheer4India message. As our athletes head to #Tokyo2020 Olympics, let us unite as a nation to support them. Indian Olympic Contingent Official Anthem by @_mohitchauhan encompasses the spirit of our athletes!"

A total of 115 Indian athletes have qualified so far for Tokyo Olympics which will begin on July 23 and will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, 117 Indian athletes had qualified but couldn't better the medals haul from the 2012 London Games, which remains India's highest medal tally at a single Olympic Games -- six medals. Indian athletes would be hoping to break that threshold in Tokyo.

