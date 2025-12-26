PM Modi takes part in ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ event in Delhi, interacts with children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday participated in ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ event in Delhi where he also interacted with children. Veer Baal Diwas is observed to commemorate the martyrdom of 'Sahibzadas', the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh. File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Watch PM Modi interacting with children

On the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh on January 9, 2022, Modi had announced that December 26 would be observed as Veer Baal Diwas, to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, whose unparalleled sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

