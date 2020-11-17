e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to address 3rd Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum today

PM Modi to address 3rd Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum today

This year, the forum will witness conversations centered on refueling the economy and charting a course for the future, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 13:16 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
Prime minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address at the third Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday.
Prime minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address at the third Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday. (ANI)
         

Prime minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address at the third Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

Established in 2018 by Michael Bloomberg, the Bloomberg New Economy Forum seeks to build a community of leaders to engage in discussions leading to actionable solutions about the critical challenges facing a world economy. This year, the forum will witness conversations centered on refueling the economy and charting a course for the future, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The inaugural forum was held in Singapore, followed by a second edition in Beijing, covering issues such as global economic management, trade and investment, technology, urbanisation, capital markets, climate change and inclusion.

Director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, former US President Bill Clinton, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres are some of the other speakers scheduled to address the forum.

tags
top news
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Delhi may shut markets emerging as Covid-19 hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi may shut markets emerging as Covid-19 hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal
‘Sushil Modi cut off as he wasn’t allowing other BJP leaders to rise’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari
‘Sushil Modi cut off as he wasn’t allowing other BJP leaders to rise’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari
‘Sena will come wielding sword of Hindutava when country calls’: Raut
‘Sena will come wielding sword of Hindutava when country calls’: Raut
BJP to protest govt ban on Chhath Puja outside Delhi CM Kejriwal’s residence
BJP to protest govt ban on Chhath Puja outside Delhi CM Kejriwal’s residence
24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in Covid-19 hit French town
24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in Covid-19 hit French town
Nikkei hits 29-year high as vaccine optimism boosts risk appetite
Nikkei hits 29-year high as vaccine optimism boosts risk appetite
Watch: Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera
Watch: Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In