PM Modi to address BJP CMs, deputy CMs on ‘pro-poor’ policies tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP governments in states at a meeting in which their “pro-poor” policies will be reviewed and ways to help the weaker sections of the society deliberated upon, the party said on Tuesday.

Party president Amit Shah, who will also speak to them, and other senior leaders will be part of the deliberations as part of a regular meeting with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the states ruled by it, party’s media head Anil Baluni said.

The meeting will discuss ways to provide maximum benefits to the poor, farmers, Dalits, tribals, youth and women from the policies and programmes of the central and state governments , he said.

With barely a year left before the next Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is keen to position itself as a “pro-poor” party with an eye especially on Dalits and other backward communities (OBC) vote banks, two groupings which have politically warmed up to the party under Modi and Shah, leading to its win in many state polls.

However, the Congress-led opposition has stepped up its attack on the government over issues related to agriculture and employment opportunities.

The BJP along with its allies is in power in 19 states at present, an all-time high for the party.