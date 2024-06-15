PM Modi to address farmers on June 18, disburse PM-Kisan tranche: Agri minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers countrywide in Varanasi on June 18 in his first public rally since assuming office for a third term, where he will induct 30,000 trained women farm guides and disburse the 17th tranche of PM Kisan, a cash-transfer scheme for cultivators, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on Saturday. Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan addresses a press briefing in Delhi on Saturday. (PIB_India-X)

Chauhan told reporters that nearly 20 million farmers from across states will join in, physically and virtually, and invitations had been sent out to chief ministers of all states for the event.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Modi has also deputed several Union ministers to interact with cultivators and officials by visiting 50 Krishi Vigyan Kendras, which are district-level centres for dissemination of farming knowhow. Nearly 100,000 primary agricultural cooperatives will also join the event virtually.

The Union minister, a former four-term chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, said that agriculture was central to the Modi government’s goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047 as it still employs the largest number of people.

Chauhan said his ministry was preparing a 100-day agenda for the farm sector. “The Prime Minister had entrusted each department to prepare a 100-day work programme. I have scrutinised the 100-day agenda and we will soon release it formally,” he said.

At the event, Modi will transfer a total of ₹20,000 crore to over 90 million eligible farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme. Asked why the number of eligible farmers had come down, Chauhan said: “There are certain guidelines to the scheme. Many farmers are engaged in other professions or employed elsewhere. Maintaining transparency is absolutely important.”

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of ₹6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment. It is paid in three equal cash transfers of ₹2,000, one every four months. The programme was launched on February 24, 2019.

The agriculture minister has held a series of meetings with various departments of his ministry and emphasised a policy to boost output of pulses and edible oils, two items India still relies on imports to meet domestic demand.

After two years of extreme weather and patchy monsoon, India expects an above-average June-September rainy season this year, which will likely drive up summer harvests and farm growth.

Chauhan said the agriculture ministry had entered into a memorandum of understanding with the rural affairs ministry to train 30,000 women from self-help groups in farming practices. At the June 18 event, Modi will distribute certificates to them, making them eligible to work as Krishi Sakhis or farm counsellors.

“This will enable these Krishi Sakhis to earn an additional income of ₹60,000- ₹80,000 a year. This is another dimension of the Lakhpati Didi scheme for women entrepreneurs.”