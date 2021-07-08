Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

PM Modi to address IIT Directors at 11am today

Newly-appointed Union education minister of India Dharmenra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the IIT directors at 11am on Thursday.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the directors of various Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at 11am on Thursday.

The event will take place virtually in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. 

Newly-appointed Union education minister of India Dharmenra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion. 

The event comes a day after the PM expanded his cabinet to drop former education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and 11 others, including Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Paroshottam Rupala, Kiren Rijiju and Hardeep Singh Puri.

In his address at the 66th convocation ceremony of IIT Kharagpur in February, the PM had urged students to recognise their potential and move forward with confidence by following the mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.

He also called IIT an 'institute of indigenous technology' and said the engineers should have the capability to move things from 'patterns' to 'patents'.

"There is no scope for hurry in the field of science and technology and innovation. A technological failure always leads to new innovation. Have patience in everything you do and what you want to achieve. There is no place for quick success in your path. Failures are the pillars of success. Only failures can create the path of success in your life. Every scientist has learned a new way of experiencing failure. Failure can form new roads towards success, " he said.

