In the cabinet reshuffle that took place on Wednesday, Dharmendra Pradhan has been allotted the portfolio of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister.(File Photo)
Dharmendra Pradhan is the new Education Minister

  • Dharmendra Pradhan has been chosen as the new Education Minister of India. He replaces Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, who resigned on Wednesday, citing health reasons.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 10:52 PM IST

Dharmendra Pradhan is the new Education Minister of India. He replaces Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, who resigned on Wednesday, citing health reasons. In the cabinet reshuffle that took place on Wednesday, Dharmendra Pradhan has been allotted the portfolio of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister.

Earlier, Pradhan was holding the charge of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Among others, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw has been allotted the portfolio of Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia is the new Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Giriraj Singh has been given the portfolio of Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.

Shri Piyush Goyal has been made Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles.

Seven members of the Union Council of Ministers have been elevated to the rank of cabinet ministers. The seven people who have been elevated are Hardeep Puri, Kiren Rijiju, Mansukh Mandaviya, G Kishan Reddy, Raj Kumar Singh, Parshottam Rupala and Anurag Singh Thakur.

