PM Modi addresses 66th convocation IIT-Kharagpur, motivates and advises students
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised students at IIT-Kharagpur to recognise their own potential and move forward with confidence by following mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.
"India of the 21st century has changed. Now IIT is not only the Indian Institute of Technology but the Institute of indigenous technology. Students should have - self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness," PM Modi said while addressing the 66th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur via video conferencing.
"As an engineer, you have the ability to move things from patterns to patents. That is, in a way, you have the vision to see subjects in more detail. In this way, you have the vision to see subjects in a more detailed way," he said while lauding the efforts of the students to bring in innovative devices.
"There is no scope for hurry in the field of science and technology and innovation. A technological failure always leads to new innovation. Have patience in everything you do and what you want to achieve. There is no place for quick success in your path. Failures are the pillars of success. Only failures can create the path of success in your life. Every scientist has learned a new way of experiencing failure. Failure can form new roads towards success, " he said further.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia reviews progress of 'Deshbhakti' curriculum development
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K govt preparing to open all schools in UT from March 1
- The J-K government is preparing to open all the schools in the UT from March 1, however, students of elementary classes will join the schools from March 8 onwards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana schools to reopen for classes 3 to 5 from Feb 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 66th convocation IIT-Kharagpur, motivates and advises students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Education Minister assures redressal of fee issues
- A set of parents from across the state met state education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday and the minister assured them that the government shall take strict action against schools that are found violating fee-related norms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital at IIT Kharagpur today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya CM lays foundation of bridge, school and mini stadium
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pokhriyal discusses implementation of NEP in 54th meeting of IIT Council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISER Bhopal Innovators develop low cost ‘Crowd and Mask’ Monitoring System
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 32 lakh students of classes 1 to 7 in Jharkhand to be ‘promoted’ sans exams
- More than 32 lakh government school students in Jharkhand from class-1 to class-7 might be promoted to higher classes without any examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox