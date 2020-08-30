e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am today

PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am today

In the previous edition of Mann Ki Baat on July 26, also Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi paid tributes to the soldiers who fought valiantly against Pakistan’s forces during the Kargil War.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 07:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Mann Ki Baat today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Mann Ki Baat today.(DPR MOD / HT Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11am on Sunday.

“Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August,” the PM tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier this month, he had sought suggestions from people on Twitter on topics to discuss in this edition of the programme. “What do you think should be discussed during this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th?” he asked on Twitter.

He had tweeted to ask people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. Phone lines have been opened from August 10.

Every month in his address to the nation, the PM discusses a range of issues the country faces, talks about what the upcoming month is going to bring for the county and comment on the previous month’s achievements and developments.

In the previous edition of Mann Ki Baat on July 26, also Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi paid tributes to the soldiers who fought valiantly against Pakistan's forces during the Kargil War.

He also reiterated that people need to follow all precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

Sunday’s programme will be streamed live on the following websites, the official Twitter account of the Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted:

• http://facebook.com/BJP4India

• http://pscp.tv/BJP4India

• http://youtube.com/BJP4India

• http://bjplive.org

