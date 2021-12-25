Home / India News / PM Modi addresses nation. Watch Live
PM Modi addresses nation. Watch Live

  • While the prime minister's office didn't reveal the agenda of his address, it comes against the backdrop of rising cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus across the country.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation shortly, his office announced on Saturday. While the prime minister's office didn't reveal the agenda of his address, it comes against the backdrop of rising cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus across the country.

Prime Minister Modi announced an additional Covid vaccine dose, which he called "precaution dose", for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10. He said that the precaution dose will also be offered to people above the age of 60 and with comorbidities on the recommendation of doctors.

