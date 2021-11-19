Home / India News / PM Modi to address the nation at 9am
india news

PM Modi to address the nation at 9am

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to leave for Jhansi to hand over locally produced military hardware to Indian armed forces on the final day of ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 9am before he inaugurates key irrigation schemes in Uttar Pradesh and leaves for Jhansi to hand over locally produced military hardware to Indian armed forces on the final day of ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’.

“Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv. Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM,” the prime minister's office tweeted.

The PMO didn't provide any details about the topic PM Modi will be talking about.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out