PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am

PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am

The Prime Minister had tweeted to ask people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. The last date for sending in the suggestions was October 23.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A woman wearing a protective mask watches Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on TV screens inside a showroom, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Ahmedabad.
A woman wearing a protective mask watches Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on TV screens inside a showroom, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease in Ahmedabad. (REUTERS)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation during the 70th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11am on Sunday. PM Modi had sought ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts earlier this month about topics for Mann Ki Baat where he addresses the country over a range of issues.

The Prime Minister had tweeted to ask people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. The last date for sending in the suggestions was October 23.

In the previous edition of Mann ki Baat, which came shortly after the passage of the farm bills, PM Modi had strongly defended the legislations enacted by his government and said they would benefit farmers by giving them the freedom to choose where they wanted to sell their produce as well as consumers by taking middlemen out of agricultural trading.

The government also maintained during the passage of these legislations that they will widen market access to farmers and which opposition parties say are anti-farmer and corporate-friendly.

In his 69th edition of Mann Ki Baat on September 29, the Prime Minister also recalled landmark events to be observed in the coming days, including the Bhagat Singh Jayanti and the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2.

He also took a swipe at the Congress party, saying that if the essence of Mahatma Gandhi’s economic philosophy was followed by previous governments, his government would not have felt the need to launch the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) campaign because India would have become self-reliant much earlier.

PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
