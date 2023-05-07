PM Modi to Asaduddin Owaisi, this week's top 5 newsmakers

PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign in Karnataka has received enormous popularity. Modi's rally in the state capital Bengaluru has been the most touted one. Amongst the roadshows and the rallies that the Prime Minister held, his 36.6-km-long roadshow in the state capital gained massive traction. The roadshow covered 17 out of the 28 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru. PM Modi to Asaduddin Owaisi - here are the list of people who made news this week.(HT File Photo)

King Charles III: King Charles III was officially crowned as the monarch of the United Kingdom on Saturday at Westminster Abbey. The coronation of King Charles III was the first in the last 70 years. In addition to being the head of the state of Britain, King Charles III assumed the role of the monarch for 14 other countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Papua New Guinea among others.

Arvind Kejriwal: The Delhi CM has been in the news over controversies related to his house renovation. It was reported that an amount of ₹44.78 crore was spent on renovating the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal in Civil Lines between November 2020 to April 2022 when the world grappled with Covid-19. Adding fuel to the fire, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, on Saturday, alleged that he paid for the high-end furniture and bedding at the AAP chief's house.

Rahul Gandhi: The Congress leader visited the DU campus hostel on Friday and interacted with the students. The DU proctor Rajni Abbi raised an objection to his visit and said that the leader “breached security.” She added that many students complained that they didn't get food due to the crowd gathered at the hostel premises at the time of his visit.

Asaduddin Owaisi: The AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as she campaigned for BJP turncoat Jagadish Shettar in Karnataka. Congress has fielded Jagadish Shettar from the Hubbali-Dharwad Central constituency. Shettar won the previous assembly elections from this constituency on a BJP ticket.