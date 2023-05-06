'Visited without authorization': Delhi University proctor on Rahul Gandhi's visit

Delhi University on Saturday raised objection to former MP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the men's hostel at Delhi University, calling it "unauthorised". University of Delhi(HT File Photo)

DU Proctor Rajni Abbi alleged that the former MP had not taken any permission for the visit, and his visit led to trouble for the students and they were not able to get food.

Speaking to ANI, the Proctor of DU, Rajni Abbi said, "Our objection is that Rahul Gandhi visited Delhi University unauthorizedly. This is not a public place that you have reached while roaming around. You reached at lunchtime, during which food is prepared for only 75 people, sometimes 5-7 people reach more but you come and hijack the whole situation with a mob coming there who are not even students. They are outsiders".

"This is not right that the students of the hostel get into trouble because of this. Students have given written complaints that they did not get food," he added.

Rajni Abbi further alleged that Rahul Gandhi had not taken "any permission" about the interaction.

"Rahul Gandhi breached security during the DU Campus visit because he has not even taken permission from anyone. He should at least inform Proctor's office. You have Z security. If accidentally anything happens who would be responsible?" the proctor said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited Delhi University's Post Graduate Men's Hostel in Delhi University North Campus and interacted with students

Rahul Gandhi during his visit sought to know about the issues faced by the students and their career plans. He also had lunch with the students at the hostel.

Last month, Former Congress President Gandhi had interacted with students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission examinations in Mukherjee Nagar area.