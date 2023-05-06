Karnataka polls: Election Commission notice to Congress over its 'corruption rate card' ads

The Election Commission, on Saturday issued a notice to the Congress over its "corruption rate card" advertisements in poll-bound Karnataka. The commission sought "empirical" evidence from the party to prove its allegations. It said that the party must submit the evidence before 7 pm on 7th May (Sunday). The notice was issued following a complaint lodged by the BJP. The Election Commission of India (ECI) office(HT File Photo)

"It is a fair assumption that INC possesses the material/empirical/verifiable evidence based on which these specific/explicit 'facts' have been published, an action which can fairly be assessed to embed knowledge, motive and intent to do so by the author," the EC notice read.

It also asked the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president to "convey the empirical evidence of the same, for example, the evidences for rates for kinds of appointments & transfers, kinds of jobs and kinds of commission mentioned in the advertisement given by you along with if any explanation by 19.00 hrs on 7th May 2023 and also put that in public domain."

Ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka, the Congress had released a set of posters and advertisements which allegedly listed the "corruption rates" in the state between 2019 - 2023. It called the BJP as the “trouble engine” and depicted various 'scandals' of the ruling government in the state including the '40 per cent commission' charge by the state contractors.

The party also shared the so-called “rate card” on its Twitter handle and wrote, “Trouble engine sarkara… Time for bahishkara.”

The “corruption rate card” alleged that the ruling govt in the state had "looted" ₹1,50,000 crore in the last four years. "40 per cent sarkara has looted over ₹1,50,000 crore from the people of Karnataka in the last 4 years… at this rate there will be no state left. Stop the loot," it stated.



Karnataka goes to polls on May 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

