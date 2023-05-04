Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to ‘restore peace and normalcy' in violence-hit Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed concerns over the 'deteriorating law and order' situation in Manipur after violent protests over the inclusion of the state's majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Gandhi called on prime minister Narendra Modi to restore peace and normalcy in the state. Rahul Gandhi (Congress Twitter)

"Deeply concerned about Manipur's rapidly deteriorating law and order situation. The Prime Minister must focus on restoring peace and normalcy. I urge the people of Manipur to stay calm," Gandhi - who this week suffered a double setback in legal fights over his conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname' case - tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the BJP over the tense situation in the northeastern state, echoing boxer Mary Kom's 'Manipur is burning' tweet.

"Manipur is burning. BJP has created fissures among communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state," Kharge tweeted. "BJP's politics of hate, division, and its greed for power is responsible for this mess. We appeal to people from all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a chance," he added.

Violence broke out on Tuesday in Manipur during a 'tribal solidarity march' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district.

According to other communities, this move in favour of the Meiteis - who account for around 53 per cent of the population - will deny them access to government jobs and admission to educational institutions.

Clashes were reported during the rally in which thousands of agitators took part. In order to control the situation, the police resorted to firing several rounds of tear gas shells and, as the violence flared, chief minister Biren Singh's government imposed a five-day, state-wide ban on mobile internet services.

The Indian Army and paramilitary forces were deployed to save people from violence-hit areas and control the situation and have, so far, evacuated over 7,500 civilians.