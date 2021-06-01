PM Modi to chair meeting on Class 12 board exams today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Tuesday evening as uncertainty continues over Class 12 board exams, news agency ANI reported citing people familiar with the development.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting regarding class 12 Board examinations, this evening. He will be briefed on all possible options, as a result of extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders," ANI quoted government sources as saying.

Last month, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" chaired a virtual interaction with state education ministers to discuss the feasibility of conducting Class 12 board exams. Though the interaction remained "inconclusive," Nishank said after the meeting that an "informed" and "collaborative" decision will be taken by June 1. On Tuesday, Nishank was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment of Covid-19 related complications.

On April 14, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a notification cancelling Class 10 board exams and postponing those for Class 12, as daily Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 100,000-mark. On April 16 and 19, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), too, issued notifications in this regard.

On Monday, the Supreme Court deferred till Thursday its directions on a plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams after the Centre told the top court a decision on this would be taken "in the next two days." The plea was filed by advocate Mamta Sharma in view of the current Covid-19 situation in the country.