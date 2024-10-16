PM Modi to chair NDA meeting and CM conclave in Chandigarh on Thursday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time in several years will be chairing a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers in Chandigarh on Thursday afternoon. All NDA parties and CMs were told about the meeting earlier this week although no agenda notes have been circulated yet. While the swearing in of the new Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is in the morning, the entire afternoon (3-7pm) has been slotted for the meeting which will end with dinner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telegu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu, Union minister and Lok Jan shakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, Rajiv Ranjan aka Lalan Singh of the Janata Dal United, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma of the National People’s Party are among the allies who will be attending this meeting. Apna Dal leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel’s office said that she was unable to attend due to a crucial ministry commitment in Maharashtra on Thursday. Other than this, all of BJP 13 CMs and 16 deputy CMs are among those attending. BJP President J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present.

What’s interesting is that the meeting comes even as the NDA allies are busy finalising the seat sharing plan for Maharashtra. Both chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar along with Devendra Fadnavis will be in Chandigarh on the day they are expected to announce who will get what share of the 288 assembly seats.

“It was just scheduled because everyone was going to be present for the swearing-in in any case,’’ said a BJP leader who is involved in organising the meeting.

An official release from the BJP said that the agenda included, “covering national development issues,’’ while adding, “It will also discuss subjects like observance of Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav and the Year of 50th anniversary of attempt to murder democracy. “ The year 2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency by the Indira Gandhi led government, which lasted from 1975-1977.

A second leader said that the meeting could be seen as a celebratory moment and a show of strength for the ruling government after the unexpected good election results in Haryana. “The 2024 results made us fall short of expectations and so the mood has been somewhat subdued. This meeting tomorrow will mark the change in that,’’ he explained. The leader explained that it was important to remember that after the general election results, the BJP had also done away with its regular weekly parliamentary party meetings which are usually held on Tuesdays during session. In the Monsoon session which concluded in August, there were no party meetings at all.