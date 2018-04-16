PM Modi to embark on five-day visit to UK, Sweden today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-day official visit to Sweden and the United Kingdom (UK) starting Monday.

The visit aims at enhancing bilateral cooperation in key areas such as trade, investments and science and technology.

Apart from bilateral visits to the two countries, Modi will attend the India-Nordic Summit and Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Sweden and the United Kingdom respectively.

At the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Modi will undertake his first visit to Sweden from April 16-17. He is scheduled to arrive in Stockholm on April 16 evening and will have a number of meetings on April 17, including an audience with the King of Sweden, King Carl XVI Gustaf, and consultations with Lofven, according to a Ministry of External Affairs statement.

Modi will address a gathering of select Swedish business leaders and also meet Indian community in Sweden.

On the sidelines of the India-Nordic Summit, Modi will have separate bilateral meetings with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway.

The PM will visit the UK from April 17-20 for a bilateral visit and to attend the CHOGM. The visit will focus on enhancing India-UK tech partnership.

The visit is expected to see a number of deliverables in skill development, healthcare, cyber security, innovation, traditional medicine and education. The India-UK CEOs Forum will also take place during this visit. Also, the UK is expected to formally convey its readiness to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Modi will attend the CHOGM in London from April 19-20. The meetings of the Commonwealth Heads of Government usually take place every two years and serve to shape the organisation’s agenda for the next two years.