PM Modi to hold meeting with home ministry, NDMA today over Cyclone Amphan

MHA has said Cyclone Amphan will hit West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a ‘very severe cyclone’ with wind speed up to 185km per hour on Wednesday.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 12:26 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI file photo )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with officials of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) on Monday amid a warning that cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ is likely to intensify into a super cyclone by Monday evening.

“To review the arising cyclone situation in various parts of the country, PM @narendramodi ji will chair a high level meeting with MHA & NDMA, today at 4pm,” Union home minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

MHA has said Cyclone Amphan will hit West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts as a ‘very severe cyclone’ with wind speed up to 185km per hour on Wednesday.

The ministry said in an advisory to West Bengal and Odisha governments that Amphan’’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) is now spotted over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and the adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said ‘Amphan’ will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between the Indian state’s Digha and Hatiya island of the neighbouring country in the afternoon or evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Experts said north Odisha coast will face the maximum impact of Cyclone Amphan when it makes landfall.

“Wind speed expected to be 110-120 kmph, gusting up to 130 kmph. Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj dist can be affected on 20 May (when it makes landfall), IMD Bhubaneswar scientist Umashankar Das said, according to news agency ANI.

