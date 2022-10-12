PM Modi to inaugurate fourth Vande Bharat Express in Himachal’s Una on Oct 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Thursday.

The train will be operating between Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, railways officials said.

“The semi-high-speed train will run between Delhi and Amb Andaura. It will run on all days except Wednesdays,” a senior railways official told HT.

“However, the date of commencement of regular service is yet to be decided,” the official added.

Train number 22447 from New Delhi to Amb Andaura will start at 5:50am and will reach Amb Andaura railway station at 11:05am and the train 22448 from Amb Andaura will depart at 1pm to reach New Delhi at 6:25pm.

Also Read:Glitch hits Vande Bharat on New Delhi-Varanasi route, passengers moved to Shatabdi

Officials said the train will have 16 coaches and will have halts in Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib and Una Himachal.

“This fourth VB train will be covering four states and a union territory making it preferable for travelers,” another railways official said.

Recently, the indigenously designed semi-high-speed train, the third service under the Vande Bharat series, was flagged off by PM Modi on September 30 from Gandhinagar Capital and it started the commercial run from Saturday, October 1.

Vande Bharat Express trains also run-on Delhi-Varanasi and Delhi-Katra routes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON