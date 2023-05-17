Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate international museum expo tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate international museum expo tomorrow

ByShweta Mudaliar
May 17, 2023 12:29 PM IST

The theme for this year is "Museums, Sustainability, and Well Being," which aims to highlight the contribution that museums provide to sustainable development and well-being

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the international museum expo on Thursday at Pragati Maidan in the national Capital, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The expo is part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The theme for this year is “Museums, Sustainability, and Well Being,” which aims to highlight the contribution that museums provide to sustainable development and well-being.

Also Read: Modi’s inauguration signals direction of his foreign policy

As museums develop into important cultural hubs for India’s cultural diplomacy, the museum expo aims to establish an extensive discourse among museum professionals.

“During the programme, the prime minister will inaugurate a virtual walkthrough of the upcoming National Museum at the North and South Blocks,” the PMO informed.

“The museum is a comprehensive effort to highlight and showcase historical events, personalities, ideas and achievements related to India’s past that has contributed to the making of India’s present” it added.

International delegations from cultural institutions and museums from across the world will also attend the event fostering international collaboration and exchange in the field of cultural heritage.

