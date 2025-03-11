PM Modi to inaugurate over 20 India-funded projects in Mauritius during state visit, focusing on capacity building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate more than 20 India-funded projects focused on capacity building and community infrastructure during his two-day state visit to Mauritius. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival as his Mauritius counterpart Navin Ramgoolam looks on, in Mauritius. (X-@MEAIndia)

He will also unveil new major infrastructure initiatives aimed at bolstering democratic institutions in the Southeast African island nation.

Moreover, Modi and his Mauritian counterpart, Navin Ramgoolam, will jointly inaugurate the Civil Services College building.

The Civil Services College building was constructed at an estimated cost of USD 4.75 million, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also e-inaugurate the Area Health Centre and 20 community projects, built at a cost of around INR 7 crores. These include sports-related infrastructure.

“We have something called community development projects, and these are small projects at the grassroots level, which are implemented very fast within a short span of time. Some of these projects are also in the area of sports. We have developed football fields and other such sports facilities, which can be found all over Mauritius,” Anurag Srivastava, India's High Commissioner to Mauritius, told PTI Videos.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at various sites in Port Louis for the prime minister's visit.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Bedouin Site Manager Rambojun Siddharth said, "Today, we are working to complete preparations for the inauguration of the Civil Services College. The leaders will gather at the Cubical Sphere Auditorium, next to the College. The Indian Prime Minister and our Prime Minister will hold a meeting there. We are aiming to finish everything before the 12th of March."

He expressed gratitude to India for funding the project.

"The college is fully equipped with all the necessary facilities. Many opportunities will arise," Rambojun said.

Next to the college, the India-funded National Archives and Library building is under construction. Baljeet Sharma, Project Director of Varindera Construction Limited, which is working on-site, said India has delivered most of its projects in Mauritius on time.

“Most of the India-funded projects in Mauritius have been constructed by our company, including 956 housing projects, two area health centres, and medical clinics. We are also constructing a Renal Transplant Centre at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital. India has been delivering projects on time,” Sharma told PTI Videos.

Ahead of his visit, Prime Minister Modi on Monday said the trip would open a “new and bright” chapter in ties between the two nations.

Mauritian foreign minister Dhananjay Ramful told PTI Videos that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a line of credit will be signed on March 12.

“There will be the signing of a MoU on a line of credit, which is being granted by India, regarding the replacement of our water pipes,” Ramful said.

The deep ties between India and Mauritius are reflected in the various India-backed development projects across the island.



With PTI inputs