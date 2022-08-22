Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate super-specialty hospital, cancer centre in Haryana, Punjab

PM Modi to inaugurate super-specialty hospital, cancer centre in Haryana, Punjab

india news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 03:46 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the super-specialty Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana, and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Mohali, Punjab on Wednesday

ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday to inaugurate a super-specialty hospital in Faridabad and a cancer research centre and hospital in Mohali, said an official release.

The Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana, will be a super-specialty hospital with 2,600 beds and is being built at an estimated cost of around 6,000 crore, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Moreover, it will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Prime Minister will then travel to Mohali, Punjab and inaugurate and dedicate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre to the nation. “The cancer Hospital is a tertiary care hospital of 300 bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modalities like Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical oncology - Chemotherapy, immunotherapy and Bone marrow transplant,” said the PMO.

It added that the hospital will function as a “hub” of cancer care and treatment in the region “in an endeavour to provide world class Cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring states & UTs.” The building cost of the tertiary care centre is over 660 crore and is provided by the Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

