PM Modi to interact with 5 UP beneficiaries of PMGKAY today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with five beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana from Uttar Pradesh today via video conferencing.

PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. Under the scheme, five kilograms per person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act.

Food grains will be distributed to the poor from fair price shops across all the 75 districts of the state as part of the Anna Mahotsav by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his ministers and BJP leaders.

District panchayat chairpersons and block pramukhs or kshetra panchayat chairpersons, majority of whom won with the ruling BJP’s backing in the recently concluded panchayat polls, will also be present at fair price shops in their areas, officials said.

The five beneficiaries shortlisted for interaction with PM are four women labourers and a male small-time general merchant. Two of them are from eastern UP, one from Bundelkhand and one from western UP.

The women beneficiaries with whom the PM will interact are Badami, a 42-year-old MNREGA worker from Bhikampur village of Varanasi, Amlawati, 50, from Mainpur Sapaha village of Kushinagar, Babita, 38, from Laxmanpur village of Sultanpur and Kamlesh, 41, from Pahansu village in Saharanpur.

The PM will also talk to Pankaj Sehgal, 40, of Semrawari village, Jhansi.

“At 1pm tomorrow, August 5, I will interact with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Uttar Pradesh. About 15 crore [150 million] people across the state have benefitted thanks to this scheme,” the PM tweeted on the eve of his interaction with the beneficiaries.

While the chief minister will attend the function and interact with the beneficiaries from a fair price shop at Ayodhya, excise minister Ram Naresh Agnihiotri will be present, along with local lawmakers Anurag Sharma, MP, and Rajiv Singh and Ravi Sharma, MLAs from Babina and Jhansi, at Semrawari village in Jhansi.

The state’s agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, along with Kushinagar MLA Rajni Kant Mani Tripathi, will be present at Mainpur Sapaha village of Kushinagar during the PM’s interaction. Anil Rajbhar, the minister for backward welfare, will be present at Bhikampur village of Varanasi. Ayush minister Dr Dharm Singh Saini along with Devendra Nim, the local MLA from Rampur Maniharan, will be present at Pahansu village of Saharanpur.

At Lakshmanpur village of Sultanpur, Rajesh Gautam, the MLA from Kadipur along with block pramukh Karishma Gautam would be present during the PM’s interaction.