PM Modi to interact with BJP workers from Varanasi on October 24

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 09:17 IST

Prime minister Narendra Modi will hold an interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party workers from Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on October 24, a senior official with the prime minister’s office said.

The interaction with be held through video conference.

“I will interact with workers of my parliamentary constituency Varanasi on October 24. I invite all workers to join this interaction. You can share your suggestion and questions on NaMo App,” Modi worts on Twitter in a post in Hindi.

NaMo App is a mobile application of the prime minister, which takes its name from the first two letters of his name.

24 अक्टूबर को मैं अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी के कार्यकर्ताओं से संवाद करूंगा। इसमें शामिल होने के लिए मैं अपने सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को आमंत्रित करता हूं। आपके पास कोई सुझाव या प्रश्न हो तो उसे नमो ऐप पर साझा कर सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/eacTkPJK8a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 22 October 2019

Prime minister Modi won from Varanasi for the second time in this year’s parliamentary election and have held such interactions with BJP workers from his constituency and other parts of the country through video conference in the past during elections and on other occasions as well.

“The October 24 interaction with Varanasi workers is on the occasion of Diwali,” the official quoted above said.

