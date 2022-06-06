PM Modi to launch ‘Jan Samarth’ portal for credit-linked schemes

‘Jan Samarth’ portal, a one-stop gateway for all credit-linked schemes of the government, will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, when he will also inaugurate a week-long celebration as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ jointly organised by ministries of finance and corporate affairs.

“It is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes,” the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday. “It’s a first-of-its-kind platform, which directly connects beneficiaries to lenders.”

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also heads the ministry of corporate affairs.

The main purpose of ‘Jan Samarth’ portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes, said the statement. The portal would ensure end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes, it added.

“The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a digital exhibition, which traces the journey of the two ministries over the past eight years,” it said.

On the occasion, PM Modi will release special series of ₹1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20 coins. “These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) and will also be easily identifiable to the visually impaired persons,” the finance ministry statement added.

Last week, finance secretary TV Somanathan said the government would work on a long-term, 25-year economic development blueprint, an exercise involving all arms of the Union government in their respective areas to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence.

The government is focussing on certain goals, such as inclusive development and climate action, as thrust areas over the next 25 years in the lead up to India completing 100 years of Independence. It comes at a time when the country’s economy is facing major headwinds, including high inflation.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav plan rests on five pillars — freedom struggle, ideas at 75, achievements at 75, actions at 75, and resolve at 75 — and both finance and corporate affairs ministries have important roles to play for the vision envisaged by the Prime Minister.

“… We are marking Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, and have entered into Amrit Kaal, the 25-year-long lead up to India @ 100. The Prime Minister in his Independence Day address had set-out the vision for India@100,” Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget on February 1.

She also said the core areas of focus would be all-inclusive development, promotion of digital economy and fintech, energy transition, climate action, and relying on a “virtuous cycle” kicking off from private investment with public capital investment helping in the endeavour.

Last week, the finance secretary said that PM Modi would inaugurate a week-long event related to AKAM on June 6 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, and it will be followed live simultaneously in 75 cities, keeping with the spirit of 75 years of India’s Independence.