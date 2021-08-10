PM Modi to launch Ujjwala 2.0 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday launch the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme by handing over LPG cylinder connections to beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba. During the event, scheduled to take place at 12:30pm via video conferencing, PM Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries and address the nation.

“Tomorrow, 10th August is a special day for India’s development trajectory. At 12:30pm, Ujjwala 2.0 will be launched with connections being handed over to people in Mahoba, U.P. Will also interact with the beneficiaries of the scheme. Since its launch, Ujjwala has ensured a life of dignity to our citizens, especially women. In August 2019, the target of eight crore connections was completed seven months before the decided time frame,” PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

Ujjwala 1.0 was launched in May 2016.





On Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had informed in a statement that the prime minister will launch the second installment of the scheme on August 10. “During Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to five crore women members of BPL households. Subsequently, the scheme was expanded to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories. In the Union Budget for financial year 2021-22, provision for an additional one crore LPG connections under the scheme was announced. These additional connections aim to provide deposit-free PG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase,” the statement had read.

The statement further stated that Ujjwala 2.0 will also provide first refill and hotplate free-of-cost to the beneficiaries, adding that the enrolment procedure will require minimum paperwork. “Ujjwala 2.0 will help achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of universal access to LPG,” it said.

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, too, will be present at the ceremony.

Ujjwala Yojana, or the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), was launched in May 2016 by PM Modi as a flagship scheme. Its objective was to make clean cooking fuel, such as LPG, available to the rural households. The launch took place in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.