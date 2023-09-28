News / India News / PM Modi to launch week-long programme 'Sankalp Saptaah' at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday

PM Modi to launch week-long programme 'Sankalp Saptaah' at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Sep 28, 2023 09:17 PM IST

‘Sankalp Saptaah’ is a nationwide program associated with the effective implementation of the Aspirational Blocks Program (ABP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a unique week-long programme for aspirational blocks in the country called 'Sankalp Saptaah' at the Bharat Mandapam here on Saturday, his office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

'Sankalp Saptaah' is linked to the effective implementation of Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP). The nationwide programme was launched by the Prime Minister on January 7, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Prime Minister Modi will launch a unique week-long programme for aspirational blocks in the country called 'Sankalp Saptaah' at Bharat Mandapam here on September 30, 2023 at around 10 am, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

It aims to improve governance at the block level in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens, the PMO said.

It is being implemented in 500 aspirational blocks across 329 districts in the country.

For implementing the aspirational blocks programme and to prepare an effective block development strategy, chintan shivirs were organised at village and block levels across the country, the statement said.

The 'Sankalp Saptaah' is a culmination of these chintan shivirs. 'Sankalp Saptaah' will be observed in all of the 500 aspirational blocks.

Each day in 'Sankalp Saptaah', starting from October 3 till October 9, 2023, is dedicated to a specific development theme on which all aspirational blocks will work.

The themes for the first six days include 'Sampoorna Swasthya', 'Suposhit Pariwaar', 'Swachhta', 'Krishi', 'Shiksha', and 'Samridhi Diwas', the statement said.

The last day of the week i.e. October 9, 2023 will be a celebration of the work conducted during the entire week, as 'Sankalp Saptaah – Samavesh Samaroh'.

The inaugural programme will witness participation of about 3,000 panchayat and block-level people's representatives and functionaries from across the country in Bharat Mandapam.

In addition, about two lakh people including block and panchayat level functionaries, farmers, and persons from other walks of life, will join the programme virtually, the statement said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out