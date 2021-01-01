e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Light House Projects at 6 sites today

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Light House Projects at 6 sites today

Houses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are being built in Indore, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala, Lucknow and Rajkot under the LHP project to provide shelter to the urban poor using GHTC technology.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 07:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects across six sites on Friday.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects across six sites on Friday.(ANI photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) via video conferencing across six states. The virtual event will take place at 11am.

The PM made the announcement on Twitter. “On the first day of 2021, will be taking part in a programme aimed at transforming India’s urban landscape. Will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects and distribute PMAY (Urban) and ASHA-India awards,” he tweeted.

 

Houses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are being built in Indore, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala, Lucknow and Rajkot under the LHP project to provide shelter to the urban poor using GHTC technology. Over 1,000 houses will be built in each of the aforementioned cities under this project.

PM Modi will also announce winners under Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators - India (ASHA-India) - and give out annual awards for excellence in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) Mission, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

During the event, he will release a certificate course on innovative construction technologies named ‘NAVARITIH’ (New, Affordable, Validated, Research Innovation Technologies for Indian Housing) and a compendium of 54 innovative housing construction technologies identified through GHTC-India, the PMO added.

tags
top news
WHO grants ‘emergency validation’ to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
WHO grants ‘emergency validation’ to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
In his New Year greetings, Rahul Gandhi takes a veiled dig at Centre over farm laws
In his New Year greetings, Rahul Gandhi takes a veiled dig at Centre over farm laws
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Light House Projects at 6 sites today
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Light House Projects at 6 sites today
‘Also saw America at its best’: Kamala Harris looks back at a ‘difficult’ 2020
‘Also saw America at its best’: Kamala Harris looks back at a ‘difficult’ 2020
Mercury falls to 3.3°C, may go up from Jan 2: IMD
Mercury falls to 3.3°C, may go up from Jan 2: IMD
Covid update: China approves homegrown vaccine; CBSE exams delayed in India
Covid update: China approves homegrown vaccine; CBSE exams delayed in India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In