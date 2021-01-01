PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Light House Projects at 6 sites today

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 07:59 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) via video conferencing across six states. The virtual event will take place at 11am.

The PM made the announcement on Twitter. “On the first day of 2021, will be taking part in a programme aimed at transforming India’s urban landscape. Will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects and distribute PMAY (Urban) and ASHA-India awards,” he tweeted.

On the first day of 2021, will be taking part in a programme aimed at transforming India’s urban landscape. Will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects and distribute PMAY (Urban) and ASHA-India awards. Join Live at 11 AM. https://t.co/Eu3qx8xRVC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2020

Houses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are being built in Indore, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala, Lucknow and Rajkot under the LHP project to provide shelter to the urban poor using GHTC technology. Over 1,000 houses will be built in each of the aforementioned cities under this project.

PM Modi will also announce winners under Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators - India (ASHA-India) - and give out annual awards for excellence in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) Mission, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

During the event, he will release a certificate course on innovative construction technologies named ‘NAVARITIH’ (New, Affordable, Validated, Research Innovation Technologies for Indian Housing) and a compendium of 54 innovative housing construction technologies identified through GHTC-India, the PMO added.