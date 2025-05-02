PM Modi to relaunch construction works at Amaravati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will relaunch the works for the construction of Amaravati, capital city of Andhra Pradesh, besides laying foundation stone for various projects across the state, all worth ₹57,962 crore on Friday, an official statement said on Thursday. In one of the largest single-day infrastructure announcements for the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for and inaugurate a total of 94 projects worth ₹ 57,962 crore (ANI)

According to the official schedule released by the state government, the PM will land at Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram at 2.55 pm. He will be received by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and senior officials.

“From there, Modi will fly down to Velagapudi in Amaravati by helicopter by 3.15 pm. After the ceremonial reception, he will arrive at the public meeting venue at 3.30 pm and participate in the foundation-laying and inaugural events, before returning to Gannavaram airport by 4.55 pm to department for New Delhi,” it further stated.

In one of the largest single-day infrastructure announcements for the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for and inaugurate a total of 94 projects worth ₹57,962 crore. These include capital city institutions, national highways, railway upgrades, and defence-related installations, the schedule said.

The CMO statement said at Amaravati, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation for 74 projects worth ₹49,000 crore, including the construction of the assembly, secretariat, high court, and judicial residential quarters.

Besides, Modi would virtually kick start the works for nine central projects, worth ₹5,028 crore, including Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO)’s missile testing centre at Nagayalanka worth ₹1,459 crore; Unity Mall at Visakhapatnam worth ₹100 crore; Guntakal-Mallappa Gate rail overbridge worth ₹293 crore and six new national highway projects worth ₹3,176 crore.

Besides, the Prime Minister will inaugurate eight completed national highway projects worth ₹3,680 crore, three railway projects worth ₹254 crore.

The CMO statement said Modi’s visit would be a turning point in the developmental narrative of Andhra Pradesh. After nearly a decade of uncertainty surrounding the capital, Modi’s presence in Amaravati to relaunch capital construction will send a powerful message of political stability, Centre-State coordination, and governance renewal, it said.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit, with public participation expected on a large scale. The event is being projected as a decisive moment for the future of Amaravati and a clear signal of renewed momentum in Centre-State cooperation.