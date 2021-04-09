IND USA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi to release hindi version of 'Odisha Itihaas' by Dr Harekrushna Mahtab today

The book, available in Odia and English so far, has been translated into Hindi by Shankarlal Purohit.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 07:36 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the Hindi translation of the book 'Odisha Itihaas' written by 'Utkal Keshari' Dr Harekrushna Mahtab on Friday at 12 noon from Ambedkar International Center, Janpath, New Delhi.

The book, available in Odia and English so far, has been translated into Hindi by Shankarlal Purohit.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhartruhari Mahtab MP(LS), Cuttack will also be present on the occasion.

"The event marking the release of the Hindi version has been organised by Harekrushna Mahtab Foundation,' informed the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Dr Harekrushna Mahtab was a notable figure in the Indian Independence Movement. He also served as Chief Minister of Odisha from 1946 to 1950 and from 1956 to 1961. He wrote the book 'Odisha Itihaas' in Ahmednagar Fort Jail, where he was imprisoned for more than two years during 1942-1945.

